'Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters' Series Premiere: Comedy & Bizarre Circumstances Combine

Horror and humor commingle in this cheerfully cheesy anthology from onetime stand-up provocateur Bobcat Goldthwait, who writes and directs.

Like a Tales From the Crypt for genre satire, Misfits & Monsters populates its clever cautionary fables with actors best known for comedy, including Danny Pudi and Dave Foley.

In the opener, which uses Who Framed Roger Rabbit–style live-action and animation to fun (and gruesome) effect, Seth Green plays a voice actor driven looney-tunes by the sinister manifestation of his Bubba the Bear character. Later, David Koechner is a literal howl as a sleaze whose good-old-boy presidential campaign is only enhanced when he’s outed as a werewolf.

The series switches styles effortlessly. In a Faustian mock-documentary, a pop star owes his fame to a snippy Satan (Michael Ian Black), who says in group therapy, “I’m not gonna be the bad guy here.” This monster mash might make you scream — with laughter.

