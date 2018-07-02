Roseanne Barr Already Considering a Return to TV Post-'Roseanne'

Roseanne may be over but we haven't heard the last of former star Roseanne Barr.

The disgraced actress and comedienne has continued to take interviews following her Twitter scandal in May — the one that caused her show's cancellation — including her latest with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

During their discussion, Barr claims she didn't ask to be paid for the recently announced spinoff series The Conners, which will feature her former co-stars in their beloved roles. "I didn’t ask to be paid off," she told Boteach. "I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away…because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it."

But her statement made in The Conners announcement somewhat contradicts that, as she said, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

She further revealed in her interview on the Rabbi's podcast that she's been offered plenty of work after her firing from ABC. "I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see," she told Boteach.

Considering her words in that respect, it may not be the last we see of Roseanne, but she's not likely to make any appearances on The Conners come fall.

