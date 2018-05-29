ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' Revival After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet

UPDATE:

After one big Twitter storm, one of ABC's biggest hits, Roseanne, has been canceled.

The series, which aired its revival season this spring, was axed by ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey on Tuesday. In a statement released Tuesday, she said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Even during Roseanne's summer hiatus, the ABC hit is facing controversy.

In this case, the drama swirls around series creator and star Roseanne Barr and producer Wanda Sykes. Sykes, who worked on the revival's first season, announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the show just hours after Barr posted what has been considered a racist comment on Twitter.

'Roseanne' Executive Producer Whitney Cummings Will Not Return for Season 11 Bruce Helford will be the sole showrunner of the revived ABC sitcom when it returns.

In reply to a follower — who claimed that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett helped cover up the Obama administration's shortcomings — Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

The tweet was immediately deemed racist by users of the social media platform and garnered plenty of negative attention for the star. Barr was quick to clap back, insisting that "Muslims r NOT a race." When that response didn't elicit any positive feedback, the actress offered up the excuse that it was just a joke.

It's a joke- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

That reply wasn't satisfactory either, as Barr later penned an apology on Twitter that read, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

This formal apology seemed to come too late for producer Sykes who stated simply she would not be returning for a second season of the hit revival. She announced, "I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC."

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Shortly after Sykes's tweet, Roseanne star Sara Gilbert released her own statement via two tweets on the social media platform. Her statement reads:

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," Gilbert wrote. "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This comes weeks after it was revealed that Whitney Cummings wouldn't return for next season as a showrunner.