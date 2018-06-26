First Look: 'Hawaii Five-O' & 'Modern Family' Stars Lend Voices to Disney Junior's 'Fancy Nancy'

Disney Junior's upcoming animated series Fancy Nancy is one parents will actually want to watch with their kids!

The comedy, which premieres Thursday, July 13, is star-studded with favorites from the TV world. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode, “Bonjour Butterfly"!

Among those lending their voices are: Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Claire Clancy; Rob Riggle (Modern Family) as Doug Clancy; Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) as Mrs. Devine; George Wendt (Cheers) as Grandpa Clancy; Dana Heath as Nancy’s best friend Bree; Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as Bree’s mom; Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) as Mr. Singh; Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat) as Nancy’s cousin Jonathan; Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-0) as mailman Gus; Spencer Moss as Nancy’s younger sister JoJo; Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle) as Nancy’s friend Lionel; and Madison Pettis (Freeform’s The Fosters) as Brigitte.

In the photo below, see Nancy Clancy (voiced by 12-year-old Broadway sensation Mia Sinclair Jenness, who played the lead in Matilda) singing the original song "When You Can Fly Again" to a butterfly.

So what is the show about? Fancy Nancy focuses on a pretty cool 6-year-old, whose imagination and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary — from her vast vocabulary to her creative and elaborate attire. Nancy is unapologetically herself and holds a steadfast vision of what she expects in the world, and her unwavering belief that she can accomplish her grand ideas encourages those around her to pursue all types of adventures

Fancy Nancy, Premiere, Thursday, July 13, Disney Junior