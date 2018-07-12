'Fancy Nancy' Premiere: Go Behind-the-Scenes With the Cast (VIDEO)

Nancy Clancy has one of the best imaginations on TV.

The new character is part of Disney Junior's new series, Fancy Nancy. It's based on the New York Times bestselling book series, and is sure to bring a smile to young kids' faces and make them believe in the power of their individuality.

In this exclusive clip from the show, we hear from Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), who voices Claire Clancy, Rob Riggle (Modern Family), who plays Doug Clancy, and Nancy Clancy herself — 13-year-old Broadway star Mia Sinclair Jenness.

"Nancy is an amazing, fantastic little girl who finds a way to add a little fancy into an ordinary day using her imagination and being creative," says Sinclair Jenness.

Watch the featurette below for more insights into the show from its cast members:

Fancy Nancy, Series Premiere, Friday, July 13, 11am ET/PT, Disney Junior/DisneyNOW app