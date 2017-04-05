5 Animated Series That Aren’t Just for Kids

There was nothing better as a child than waking up early Saturday morning and watching some of your favorite cartoons as you prepared for the day. Shows like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Digimon became part of our Saturday morning routines and childhoods.

As we grow up, however, we don’t watch them as often, and may think that cartoons aren’t for us anymore. Although there are cartoons for adults like South Park and Archer, there are still some cartoons that we may think are only for kids but are really for adults too.

Here are 5 animated series that any child or adult can enjoy.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

It has only been two seasons, but Voltron: Legendary Defender has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. Fans of the original Voltron series might be happy to hear that this is a reboot of the original; however, some changes have been made to make it more relevant to our time period. The show’s CGI action sequences are some of the best yet, and the episodes are well written and have the perfect balance of humor, heart, and action. As the series progresses, it gets deeper and darker, making us want to know what happens to Team Voltron next.

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Justice

Fans of the Young Justice comic book series might be surprised to see that this is not an adaptation of it, but rather just uses the same name. The series follows the protégés of several Justice League members as they create their own team and try to live up to their mentors’ names and expectations.

The storylines can be complex for children but perfect for the adult viewer, and it’s nice to see the younger generation of heroes get the character development and recognition that they haven’t had before. The show originally only lasted for two seasons before getting cancelled but, thanks to its loyal fanbase, it will soon be back for a third after more than three years.

Where to watch: Netflix, iTunes, Amazon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

At first glance, Avatar: The Last Airbender seems like an ode to Japanese anime and eastern culture. But deep down, the show is representative of humanity itself, especially during war. While you may not believe that a 12-year-old can successfully face off against a powerful and much wiser Fire Lord, you still continuously root for him as he trains and meets people from around the world.

The world brings to life characters who can control the different elements: earth, fire, air, and water. The storyline is moving and incredibly well written, and the characters makes you want to learn more about their past, present and future. While it only had a short run of three seasons, it is still one of the best animated shows created in the past few years, and leaves you wanting more.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes

Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden

After 15 years, this show has ended, but that doesn’t mean the world is done watching yet. With 720 episodes spanning across two series, this is not an easy watch for just anyone. However, the message that the show sends its viewers makes the process completely worth it.

Thanks to its long run, fans have been able to watch the series’ characters grow up and face various battles, challenges, and even war. In the end, Naruto’s story about perseverance and hope will make you sad that the show is ending in the first place. Fans of the show don’t need to worry, though, as a new spin-off series following Naruto’s son called Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will start airing soon enough.

Where to watch: Netflix, iTunes, Amazon, Hulu, Crunchyroll

The Legend of Korra

A spin-off of Avatar: The Last Airbender, this show takes its original series and brings it to the next level. The visuals are stunning, and its storylines go deeper and darker than its predecessor.

The Legend of Korra was originally supposed to be a 12-part limited series, dedicated to the fans of Avatar to give them a look at what happened after the ending of the original series. But it lasted four seasons and broke barriers that previous animated shows were unable to do. The series’ final scene is still considered one of the most iconic scenes in animated history.

The show touched upon topics like race, gender, and sexual orientation; things that, at the time, were still unheard of in animated history and which made The Legend of Korra greater than it already was.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes

What are some of your favorite animated shows that anyone can enjoy? Sound off in the comments below!