Gordon Ramsay Gives a '24 Hours to Hell and Back' Cooking Lesson (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay has taken his wisdom on the road. The TV Chef is traveling across the country in his mobile kitchen names "Hell on Wheels," for his new show 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

For his latest 24-hour task, Ramsay is helping the owners of New Orleans restaurant, The Old Coffee Pot. The Cajun restaurant is being put to the test as Ramsay does his best to revitalize the team through a cooking demonstration and a complete overhaul to the establishment.

In the exclusive clip below, you can see Ramsay teach The Old Coffee Pot team how to recreate his crowd-pleasing eggs benedict dish that includes a Tabasco hollandaise sauce:

Talk about delicious! Don't miss it this week on Fox.

24 Hours to Hell and Back, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox