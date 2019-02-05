'24 Hours to Hell and Back' Sneak Peek: Chef Ramsay Orders Guests to Stop Eating (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay is known for his blunt criticism and no-holds-barred attitude.

In his series 24 Hours to Hell and Back, the top chef has yes, just 24 hours, to turn around a failing restaurant. This Wednesday, his "Hell On Wheels" travels to Bayou on the Vine — a family-owned and operated Cajun restaurant.

And the drama is intense, Chef Ramsay and his team even perform an investigation and do surveillance. One of the most challenging aspects the pro must work through is the family dynamic which is causing a stressful and unprofessional work environment.

In the exclusive clip below, Gordon goes undercover at Bayou on the Vine to taste the food and observe the service and he's so disappointed that he asks the customers to stop eating their meals.

Check out his reaction below:

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox