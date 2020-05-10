'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' Revitalizes a Whole Town (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay and his team take on their biggest makeover challenge to date, revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City, Maryland. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town airs Tuesday, May 12 on FOX.

Hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018, Ellicott City struggled to rebuild local businesses after the devastating damage that the disasters caused.

Ramsay has called in some expert help, including esteemed interior designer Nate Berkus, former Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr., former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Maryland National Guard, to offer helping hands to the community.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town, Tuesday, May 12, 8/7c, FOX