James Corden Goes Home to London, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Don Cheadle Runs Wild

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

The Late Late Show with James Corden (12:35 am/11:35c, CBS): Blimey, look who’s come back home! The ebullient late-night host makes another trip across the pond to his home turf of London for a week’s worth of shows (through Thursday). The most noise will be made by a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment with his most legendary ride-along guest yet: Paul McCartney, as the former Beatle shows Corden around his own hometown of Liverpool. Other highlights: Chris Pratt joining Corden for a sketch, Andrew Lloyd Webber participating in a new “Crosswalk the Musical” gag, and guests include Oscar winners Cher and Cate Blanchett, plus Orlando Bloom, J.J. Abrams, Billions star Damian Lewis and The Affair’s Ruth Wilson.

MTV Movie and TV Awards (9/8c, MTV): The irrepressible Tiffany Haddish hosts the irreverent awards show, where youth-oriented faves like Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why and grown-ish (not black-ish) compete against the likes of Game of Thrones. Former TV star Chris Pratt receives the Generation Award, and The Chi's Lena Waithe gets the Trailblazer Award. Nick Jones and Chloe x Halle are among the performers.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (8/7c, NBC): It’s a good time to be Don Cheadle. The actor/producer is returning to Showtime after a five-season run on House of Lies to star/produce in the new comedy series Black Monday. But first, he drops into New England’s White Mountains alongside naturalist Grylls, who helps his cross a raging river with the help of a deer antler. Navigating a cliff and a railroad bridge is one thing, but having porcupine roadkill for dinner? That could be the last straw.

Dietland (9/8c, AMC): Surreal fantasy sequences highlight a new episode of the caustic satire, as Plum (Joy Nash) goes into withdrawal, part of the New Baptist Plan to be “kinder to yourself.” Everywhere else, it’s literally raining men when the Jennifer brigade steps up its reign of payback terror. Which, to Kitty’s (Julianna Margulies) dismay, could mean canceling Fashion Week. The horror!

Inside Monday TV: Fresh from NBC’s defunct Great News sitcom, comic actor John Michael Higgins hosts GSN’s new America Says (5 pm/4c), in which teams guess America’s answers to random survey questions… While Melissa Benoist moonlights on Broadway in the musical Beautiful, her CW series Supergirl (8/7c) wraps its third season, with Supergirl joining Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Alura (Erica Durance) to stop Serena (Anjali Jay) from carrying out her dastardly plans for Earth… As Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) investigates the death of a woman found in cement on CBS’s Elementary (10/9c), Watson (Lucy Liu) takes more steps toward pursuing adoption. What, babysitting Sherlock isn’t enough?… ABC’s latest assault on romance, The Proposal (10/9c), boils down the Bachelor premise to a single night, with a bachelor picking a mate from 10 eligible women and proposing on the spot. Heart, and stomach, be still.