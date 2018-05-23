Nick Jonas, Michael B. Jordan Revealed as 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers & Presenters

June is getting close and that means fans of the MTV Movie & TV Awards are that much closer to enjoying this year's big night, hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

Airing Monday, June 18, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will feature more than just awards — it'll also have some superstar performances and big name presenters. On the performance roster? Nick Jonas and Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard) and Chloe x Halle who will take to the stage during the ceremony.

Mustard and Jonas will perform their new hit "Anywhere" for fans, while Chloe x Halle will take on a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their debut album. The former Jonas Brother is a nominee at the event for his work in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Chloe x Halle star alongside Yara Shahidi in grown-ish, which is also nominated.

MTV has also revealed a lengthy list of high-profile presenters, including Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Fahrenheit 451), Seth Rogen (Freaks and Geeks, Future Man), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Mila Kunis (That '70s Show), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Zendaya (The Greatest Showman, K.C. Undercover), and Common (The Chi).

Some of the presenters are also nominees, such as Jordan, who is nominated for his work in Black Panther and Rodriguez for Jane the Virgin.

Don't miss the event when it airs June 18 on MTV. It's sure to be a hilarious few hours with host Haddish!

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 18, 9/8c, MTV