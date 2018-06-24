My TV Obsessions: Rachel Dratch Reveals The Shows She Misses the Most
THE LAST SHOW I BINGED:
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
MY FAVORITE SHOW RIGHT NOW:
I love Netflix’s Queer Eye so much because of its positive vibes and how they improve lives. Jonathan Van Ness is giving me LIFE, girrrl. Did I say that right?
I WILL WATCH ANYTHING WITH _____:
Steve Martin and Martin Short. They are each comedy idols of mine. I just look at them and laugh.
MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I probably like it because their lives are so different from mine. Although maybe I should invest in a statement necklace.
MY DREAM COSTAR:
Judi Dench. Maybe some comic version of a Downton Abbey – type show where I could play a scullery maid!
THE SHOW I WANT TO SEE REBOOTED:
I could use The Oprah Winfrey Show again.
THE SHOWS I MISS MOST:
The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show. They had a different rhythm from today’s series.
THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:
The ladies of Saturday Night Live’s current cast. They are all fearless, committed and bring it every week.
This article also appeared in the June 25 - July 8 issue of TV Guide Magazine.