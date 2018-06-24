My TV Obsessions: Rachel Dratch Reveals The Shows She Misses the Most

THE LAST SHOW I BINGED:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

MY FAVORITE SHOW RIGHT NOW:

I love Netflix’s Queer Eye so much because of its positive vibes and how they improve lives. Jonathan Van Ness is giving me LIFE, girrrl. Did I say that right?

I WILL WATCH ANYTHING WITH _____:

Steve Martin and Martin Short. They are each comedy idols of mine. I just look at them and laugh.

MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I probably like it because their lives are so different from mine. Although maybe I should invest in a statement necklace.

MY DREAM COSTAR:

Judi Dench. Maybe some comic version of a Downton Abbey – type show where I could play a scullery maid!

THE SHOW I WANT TO SEE REBOOTED:

I could use The Oprah Winfrey Show again.

THE SHOWS I MISS MOST:

The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show. They had a different rhythm from today’s series.

THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:

The ladies of Saturday Night Live’s current cast. They are all fearless, committed and bring it every week.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, Fridays, 11:30/10:30c, truTV