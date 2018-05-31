Quickfire With 'Shadowhunters' Star Harry Shum Jr.: Superpowers, TV & Singing? (VIDEO)

Oh, Harry!

We know the star of Freeform's Shadowhunters can cast a spell like nobody's business as warlock Magnus. Plus, he can move on the dance floor and is a lot of fun (follow him on Instagram if you don't know what we're talking about).

But when Harry Shum Jr. recently stopped by our NYC offices to talk the mid-season finale of his hit supernatural series — SPOILER ALERT: Magnus lost his powers! — and his upcoming role in Crazy Rich Asians, we couldn't let him leave without finding out more about him in a series of silly questions.

So sit back and enjoy this session of Quickfire Questions. You'll find out which show Shum wishes he could appear on, his current favorite series, which emoji best describes him and, yes, we even got him to sing.

Check out the video here:

Shadowhunters returns for Season 3B later this year on Freeform.