'Love Is ___' Creator Talks Diving 'Headfirst' Into Emotions for the New OWN Drama

In the 1990s, a headstrong sitcom writer and a determined director fall head over heels in Love Is ___.

That’s not just the premise for OWN’s new romantic drama, starring Michele Weaver and Will Catlett; it’s quite similar to the real-life love story of series creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

"Love Is ___ was born out of trying to answer questions that have been asked of us in the last few years: How did we find each other, keep love alive, build a family and build our careers?" says Brock Akil.

The short answer: "We followed our hearts completely, and we figured out the rest later," says Brock Akil. The same goes for Nuri (Weaver) and Yasir (Catlett). On the series, the couple dive in headfirst. (Wendy Davis and Clarke Peters play the pair in the present day as they reflect on their romantic beginnings for a documentary.)

"Taking that leap is where a lot of the conflict comes from, a lot of the roller-coaster ride," says Brock Akil. We think it’s safe to say the twists and turns will eventually lead to a happy ending.

Love Is ___, Series Premiere, Tuesday, June 19, 10/9c, OWN