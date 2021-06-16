Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Should Know About ALLBLK

We all know (and love!) Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, but there are several other services beyond the big three that are worthy of your time and money. Here’s what you need to know about one of them, ALLBLK.

What is it?

AMC Networks’ platform for the best of Black storytelling. The service (formerly called Urban Movie Channel) features original series and movies, plus a curated collection of titles from elsewhere.

How much is it?

Plans cost just $4.99 per month, but if you sign up for a full year, it’s $49.99 (an annual savings of ten dollars). Not ready to commit? New subscribers are eligible for a free, week-long trial at www.ALLBLK.tv.

What’s in the library?

ALLBLK has around 1,000 hours of content, offering a little bit of everything. Movies include the 1985 musical comedy Krush Groove, with Blair Underwood, Sheila E. and L.L. Cool J. (available in June only!) and the 2007 independent film Blackout starring Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Saldana. As for network series, OWN’s Love Is, a ten-episode romantic drama based on the real-life relationship of creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, is now streaming. You can even check out stage plays, like the 2012 production of David E. Talbert’s Suddenly Single, with Garcelle Beauvais and Isaiah Washington as high school sweethearts whose 17-year marriage is imploding.

As for original series, there are plenty: the soapy drama A House Divided, about the well-to-do Sanders family of Los Angeles, was recently nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The comedy Millennials stars Philip Daniel Bolden, Aaron Grady, King Keraun, and Kyle Massey as four very different roommates navigating love, life and careers.

And more new content is coming soon: The legal drama Lace, with Skyh Black, Maryam Basier and Tenyell Waivers, follows an L.A. attorney who goes to great lengths to protect her powerful clients; the biblical anthology Covenant reimagines classic stories in the modern world; and rap legend MC Lyte stars in the comedy Partners in Rhyme.

Where can I watch?

Pretty much anywhere you stream other stuff. Download ALLBLK’s app to your Apple or Android phone or tablet to watch on the go. Or access through streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV.