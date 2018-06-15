Oprah Signs Multi-Year Original Content Deal With Apple

We all get new shows!

Apple announced on Friday that it's partnering with media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a multi-deal year to create "original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," according to a press release.

Winfrey has already dipped her toe into the TV world with her OWN network, with shows including Queen Sugar with Ava DuVernay, and the Emmy winning Super Soul Sunday and Oprah’s Master Class.

Via her Harpo Productions company, Winfrey has developed multiple well known daytime talk shows such as Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show, and Rachael Ray. Under her Harpo Films banner, she's also produced the Academy Award-winning film, Selma.

And, of course, Winfrey hosted her #1 daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years.

Apple is quickly becoming a major streaming and content development platform to watch out for. The fruit already signed with Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine to create content — one series being a new morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston.