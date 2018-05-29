'Roseanne' Cast & the Rest of Hollywood React to the Show's Cancellation

Meaghan Darwish
ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

While the return of Roseanne played like one big nostalgia trip on air, the off-camera controversies were too big to save it from cancellation — despite an initial Season 2 renewal of the revival.

The series, which aired it's tenth overall season this spring, won't be sending fans off with a sweet goodbye thanks to the actions of show creator, writer, and star Roseanne Barr. The comedienne and controversial tweeter sealed the show's fate with a racist tweet that drove the network to call it quits on her show.

Barr's comment came in response to a follower who claimed that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett helped cover up the Obama administration's shortcomings. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Not long after, producer Wanda Sykes announced her departure and star Sara Gilbert released a public apology on behalf of the show and cast. Finally ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed the show's cancellation with a single sentence.

Since the cancellation, Barr has also been dropped by her agency, ICM Partners, who provided the following to The Hollywood Reporter: "We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client."

Meanwhile, Roseanne showrunner Bruce Helford released his own statement to Deadline via his agent, which reads, "On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show. I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is."

But those aren't the only people with strong opinions on the sudden axing of the show. Find out what the Roseanne cast and other Hollywood personalities are saying about one of TV's biggest "shockers."

