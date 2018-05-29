'Roseanne' Cast & the Rest of Hollywood React to the Show's Cancellation

While the return of Roseanne played like one big nostalgia trip on air, the off-camera controversies were too big to save it from cancellation — despite an initial Season 2 renewal of the revival.

The series, which aired it's tenth overall season this spring, won't be sending fans off with a sweet goodbye thanks to the actions of show creator, writer, and star Roseanne Barr. The comedienne and controversial tweeter sealed the show's fate with a racist tweet that drove the network to call it quits on her show.

ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' Revival After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet 'Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,' ABC's president said in a statement.

Barr's comment came in response to a follower who claimed that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett helped cover up the Obama administration's shortcomings. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Not long after, producer Wanda Sykes announced her departure and star Sara Gilbert released a public apology on behalf of the show and cast. Finally ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed the show's cancellation with a single sentence.

Since the cancellation, Barr has also been dropped by her agency, ICM Partners, who provided the following to The Hollywood Reporter: "We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client."

Meanwhile, Roseanne showrunner Bruce Helford released his own statement to Deadline via his agent, which reads, "On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show. I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is."

But those aren't the only people with strong opinions on the sudden axing of the show. Find out what the Roseanne cast and other Hollywood personalities are saying about one of TV's biggest "shockers."

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

"Roseanne" canceled! Damn, we were looking forward to seeing her tweets in next season's dialogue. pic.twitter.com/5wHjMcF33H — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

@therealroseanne, you break my heart -- You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

I love you Sara. https://t.co/77tHCzb29H — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) May 29, 2018

The left didn’t cancel “Roseanne”. Decency did. — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 29, 2018

E) I call these men the check writers. It doesn't matter how many women/POC executives you have under them, as long as the check writers all remain older white men you're going to continue to have ridiculous programming decisions. I'm sure this tweet will end up on Fox News... — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 29, 2018

I wish some of these so-called defenders of liberty would start to understand what freedom of speech is AND isn’t. Roseanne is allowed to say whatever she wants. It doesn’t mean @ABCNetwork needs to continue funding her TV show if her words are considered abhorrent. https://t.co/lSx2GndLEO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2018

Not only is Roseanne bigoted and delusional—she’s selfish. Her Tweets cost dozens of people their jobs. — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 29, 2018

Important clarification needed for some:

Free Speech allows you to say whatever you want in your own life. It does not allow you to say dumbass shit and work for Disney. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 29, 2018

I’m rarely SHOCKED by anything these days. But @ABCNetwork canceling @RoseanneOnABC got me. They looked past money and did what was right. Good for them. — Jim O'Heir (@JimOHeir) May 29, 2018

. @THEsaragilbert is an incredibly loving, kind, smart, thoughtful, hardworking person with not one bigoted bone in her body. The fact that Roseanne’s reprehensible actions have blown back on the smart, hardworking cast and crew of the show is a real disappointment. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) May 29, 2018