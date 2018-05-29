'The Proposal' Trailer: ABC's Dating Series Is Basically a 'Bachelor' Pageant (VIDEO)

As if the drama on The Bachelorette wasn't enough, there's a new matchmaking show coming to ABC. From Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss comes The Proposal, hosted by Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer.

This week, the first trailer dropped for the series and it has everything you'd expect it to have — beautiful people, skimpy outfits, lots of abs, and guess what? Proposals!

According to a press release, "Each episode will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery man or woman whose identity is concealed from them."

The four rounds include: a first impressions round; a beachwear round; a romantic questions round; and a meet the family round. The contestants will then be narrowed down to two and the Bachelor/ette will "present a romantic proposal of their choice," which is pretty vague and could mean anything from a sky-diving date to a diamond ring. And the best part? This all happens in under an hour.

Watch the trailer below:

The Proposal, Series Premiere, Monday, June 18, 10/9c, ABC