Is 'The Proposal' Getting a Second Season?

The Proposal was surprisingly popular in its first season on ABC regardless of its absurd "find a fiancé/ée in under an hour" concept.

On the reality TV dating show hosted by Jesse Palmer, bachelors and bachelorettes compete in four “pageant-style” rounds to win over the single person's heart. The twist is that the single's identity is concealed behind a partition until the very end of the episode.

Rounds include first impressions, beachwear, Q&A, and a round to impress a family member/friend.

According to Deadline, The Proposal was holding steady with over 3 million fans watching every week and had a solid lead-in with Becca's season of The Bachelorette, but the future of the series remains uncertain.

The series wasn't without controversy. A male contestant named Michael J. Friday was accused on sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, so ABC decided to pull the episode in which he was featured and released this statement:

“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”

So far, creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss has been mum on Twitter about a second season, but he has been promoting the next season of The Bachelor featuring Colton Underwood.