'The Bachelor' Creator's New Dating Show 'The Proposal' Sets Premiere Date on ABC

The creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, is back at it, trying to help singles find love on The Proposal.

In the new dating show's premiere episode "ten eligible women selected by a blue-ribbon panel of matchmakers vie for a chance at love with mystery suitor Mike, a police officer from Bakersfield, California, in search of his soul mate," according to a press release.

Mike will then propose to one woman by the end of the night and the "newly acquainted couple will trust fate and exit the stage possibly engaged to be married."

The series will be hosted by former Season 5 Bachelor star Jesse Palmer and each episode "will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery man or woman whose identity is concealed from them."

The four rounds consist of: a first impressions round; a beachwear round; a questions round; and meet a trusted family member final round. As the rounds go on, the suitors are narrowed down until there are two remaining daters, one of which could receive a proposal from the suitor.

The Proposal, Series Premiere, Monday, June 18, 10/9c, ABC