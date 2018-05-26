Showtime's 'Fourth Estate,' HBO's 'The Tale,' Finales of 'Killing Eve' and 'Good Fight'

A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

The Fourth Estate (Sunday, 8/7c, Showtime): A fascinating docu-series from filmmaker Liz Garbus takes a fly-on-the-wall approach to observing investigative reporters and editors of The New York Times as they cover a new and unusually combative presidency. Watch as real news (not “fake”) gets made, following every twist and tweet.

The Tale (Saturday, 10/9c, HBO): A deeply personal exorcism of repressed trauma, this stark movie is writer-director Jennifer Fox’s brave dramatization of her own story. Laura Dern stars as the adult Jennifer, whose discovery of a short story written when she was 13 (Isabelle Nélisse) triggers buried memories of abuse by a respected coach (Jason Ritter, playing against type).

Killing Eve (8/7c, BBC America): The thrillingly entertaining spy drama finishes its freshman run with another confrontation between MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and the increasingly desperate international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The episode is titled “God, I’m Tired,” though fans are anything but — and we can’t wait for the second season.

The Good Fight (streaming on CBS All Access): The second season of the brilliant Good Wife spinoff ends with Diane’s (Christine Baranski) world rocked yet again when the FBI questions her as part of a background check on her husband, Kurt (Gary Cole). In the bigger picture, Chicago’s mayor consults Adrian (Delroy Lindo) and Julius (Michael Boatman) about the city’s “Kill All Lawyers” epidemic.

Inside Weekend TV: PBS’s annual National Memorial Day Concert (Sunday, 8/7c, check local listings at pbs.org) marks the holiday’s 150th anniversary. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host, with performers and readers including West Wing veterans Allison Janney and Mary McCormack, plus Graham Greene, Nashville’s Charles Esten and Smash’s Megan Hilty… Animal Planet kicks off its latest “Monster Week” with the 100th episode of Finding Bigfoot (Sunday, 8/7c)... Her notoriety rising since her controversial set at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Michelle Wolf gets a weekly comedy platform on Netflix with a topical variety/sketch show, The Break with Michelle Wolf (streaming Sunday).