Amy Adams Loses Her Grip on Reality in HBO's First 'Sharp Objects' Teaser (VIDEO)

A new season of Westworld wasn't the only thing that HBO was premiering last night, as the network released its first look at the limited series Sharp Objects.

Based on the bestselling book of the same title, Sharp Objects is a story brought forth by the same author that captivated audiences with Gone Girl. Gillian Flynn's novel comes to life in this eight-episode feature that stars critically-acclaimed actress Amy Adams in the lead role of Camille Preaker.

Adams' character is a journalist who returns home to her small town after two young girls are murdered. As she investigates the shocking tragedy, some of the details become eerily relatable for Camille.

Also appearing in the series are Patricia Clarkson (Adora Crellin), Chris Messina (Detective Richard Willis), Elizabeth Perkins (Jackie), Matt Craven (Vickery), and Eliza Scanlen (Ama Crellin). The series is helmed by Big Little Lies alum, Jean-Marc Vallée who will direct every episode, while Flynn is writing alongside Marti Noxon.

While no exact premiere date has been announced, the series is expected to debut this July on HBO. The short teaser certainly echoes the kind of mystery found in 2014's Gone Girl film, but there is a darker tone present here in the one-minute teaser. Check it out below.

Sharp Objects, July 2018, HBO