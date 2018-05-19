The 7 Best Moments From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle took our breath away on her Royal Wedding day.

From the moment she arrived with her mother, Doria Ragland, and revealed her custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Clare Waight Keller and 16-foot long veil, the world was smitten.

The former actress accessorized with a diamond tiara worn by Queen Mary (on loan from the Queen) and a bracelet from Cartier.

From the removal of the veil to the music to her first kiss with Prince Harry, here are our 7 favorite moments from the Royal Wedding:

7. The Arrival

Meghan Markle is wearing Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, her veil, and a diamond tiara reportedly loaned to her by the Queen https://t.co/5xfrhXFxIJ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zbcOeGjg1R — The Cut (@TheCut) May 19, 2018

6. This Page Boy's Face

This page boy couldn't contain his excitement. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztP22FC0Us — People (@people) May 19, 2018

5. Princess Charlotte's Wave

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Chapel for a carriage procession through the Castle and Windsor Town #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pxPht7OXfP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

4. This Prince Harry Moment

3. Removing The Veil

2. New Family Pic

Doria joins The Firm: Meghan's mother lines up with Royal Family on steps of St George's Chapel https://t.co/uiVIoTUuuK pic.twitter.com/yo9shiLxE2 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 19, 2018

1. The First Kiss