The 7 Best Moments From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Jessica Napoli
Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle took our breath away on her Royal Wedding day.

From the moment she arrived with her mother, Doria Ragland, and revealed her custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Clare Waight Keller and 16-foot long veil, the world was smitten.

Royal Wedding 2018: See All the A-List Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Royal Wedding 2018: See All the A-List Arrivals (PHOTOS)

The 'Suits' cast! The Beckhams! The Clooneys! Oprah!

The former actress accessorized with a diamond tiara worn by Queen Mary (on loan from the Queen) and a bracelet from Cartier.

From the removal of the veil to the music to her first kiss with Prince Harry, here are our 7 favorite moments from the Royal Wedding:

7. The Arrival

6. This Page Boy's Face

5. Princess Charlotte's Wave

4. This Prince Harry Moment

3. Removing The Veil

2. New Family Pic

1. The First Kiss

AlertMe