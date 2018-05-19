Royal Wedding 2018: See All the A-List Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Gareth Fuller - WPA/Getty Images
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle kiss - Windsor Castle
Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle - David Furnish and Elton John
Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty Images

David Furnish and Sir Elton John

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

David and Victoria Beckham attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

David and Victoria Beckham

Amal and George Clooney attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Amal and George Clooney

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Oprah attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West/PA Wire

Oprah

Rick Hoffman attends Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rick Hoffman

Gina Torres attends Prince Harry marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gina Torres

Patrick J. Adam and Troian Bellisario at Prince Harry marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Patrick J. Adam and Troian Bellisario

Sarah Rafferty at Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle - Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht
Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

1 of

What a crowd!

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has brought out a bevy of A-list actors, musicians, and athletes.

Royal Wedding 2018: Inside the Ceremony (PHOTOS)
Related

Royal Wedding 2018: Inside the Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Of course, Markle’s Suits co-stars were present as well as her close friends Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

We also saw the Beckhams, the Clooneys, Sir Elton John, and Oprah!

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrities arriving to Windsor Castle.

Suits

Abigail Spencer

David Beckham

Gabriel Macht

George Clooney

Gina Torres

Idris Elba

Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey

Patrick J. Adams

Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra

Rick Hoffman

Sarah Rafferty

Serena Williams




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
1
Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Running Out of Ideas? Fans Debate Recent ‘Stupid’ Puzzles
Ty Pennington on stage
2
Ty Pennington Forced to Turn Off Comments After Backlash to Immigration Post
jenny and dave marrs with their five kids
3
Jenny Marrs Reveals Why Kids Are on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Less
Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts), Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), James Herriot Sr (Drew Cain), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton), James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5 Episode 3 - 'Homecoming'
4
Is Tristan OK on ‘All Creatures Great & Small’? Plus, Siegfried & Mrs. Hall’s Moment
Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' for Hulu
5
‘Paradise’: Sterling K. Brown’s Political Thriller Premieres Early on Hulu