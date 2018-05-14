Fox Announces 2018-19 Fall Schedule; 'Lethal Weapon' Recasting 'Not Our Choice'

Upfronts week has begun (NBC's presentation for it's fall TV season is Monday morning) and Fox has announced its schedule for the 2018-19 fall schedule.

Of course, by canceling Brooklyn 99 (which NBC quickly picked up) and recasting Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford with Seann William Scott (American Pie), the network has already been creating buzz over the past week.

Of the Lethal Weapon recasting drama and what it means for its future, Chairman and CEO Dana Walden explained during a press call on Monday, "This was not our choice," she said. "Ultimately, our partners at Warner Brothers came to us about three weeks ago to tell us that they could not deliver Lethal Weapon as we've known it before [and] that there were some real challenges in the cast. They thought long and hard about it. I know that was not [Warner Brothers'] first choice but that ultimately these were the circumstances that they could offer us the show. We thought about it a lot and we talked about a lot of different names and ultimately when they came back with Seann [William Scott] and a fantastic showrunner (Matt Miller, who created the show) and a big TV star in Damon (Wayans) and a great cast and a storytelling engine that works and a fanbase that's very passionate about the show, I think we ultimately made the right choice and we are prepared to support it from a marketing point of view to educate viewers and fans of the show about a new dynamic but a good one and a lot of a show that people love that's still intact."

Chairman and CEP Gary Newman also cited ABC's NYPD Blue as a show that lost a lead actor early on (David Caruso quit the series after the first season) and the show managed to live a long, healthy life.

Along with the announcement of the fall schedule, Fox also announced series coming midseason are the second season of The Orville, the just-renewed Gotham (for its fifth and final season), Cosmos: Possible World and new series The Passage and Proven Innocent (series descriptions below). A live production of Rent, announced at last year's upfront, will air on January 27, 2019.

Other milestones coming in the new season include The Simpsons' landmark 30th anniversary, Family Guy's 20th anniversary and Bob's Burgers 150th episode. During the press call, it was announced that Prison Break is still in development and, as of now, there are no plans for another cycle of The X-Files. It's also too early to announce another season of 24 but Walden said ideas are in development. Walden added they have yet to make a decision on the futures of first season bubble shows Ghosted and LA to Vegas.

Below is Fox's 2018-19 fall schedule. Fox will formally present the schedule on Monday afternoon.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Resident

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Gifted

9:00-10:00 PM Lethal Weapon

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Empire

9:00-10:00 PM Star

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ Thursday Night Football Pregame Show

4:30-5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM-CC ET/ NFL Football

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 PM Last Man Standing

8:30-9:00 PM The Cool Kids

9:00-10:00 PM Hell's Kitchen

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Bob's Burgers

9:00-9:30 PM Family Guy

9:30-10:00 PM Rel

Here are series descriptions for the new Fox comedies and dramas:

From executive producer Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), The Cool Kids is a multi-camera comedy about a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose? The series stars four comedy veterans: Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show, In Living Color), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (Veep, Roseanne), Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (Will and Grace, American Horror Story) and Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show).

Inspired by the life of Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out, Insecure, The Carmichael Show), Rel is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a loving husband and father living in Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair, and must rebuild his life as a single father, following his divorce. The comedy also stars Sinbad (A Different World, The Sinbad Show, Jingle All The Way), Jess “Hilarious” Moore (Wild ’N Out) and Jordan L. Jones (NCIS: Los Angeles, Wisdom of the Crowd).