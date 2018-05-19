'Nate & Jeremiah by Design': Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Play 'He Said, He Said'

Interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent can match a sofa to a wall — or tackle a mid-century modern home, as they do in the May 19 episode of Nate & Jeremiah by Design — but how well do they go together? Turns out the fathers of Poppy, 3, and new son Oskar are a matched pair that will never go out of style.

He Said: Nate Berkus

How did you two meet?

We met at Rachel Zoe’s 40th birthday party in New York.

What was your first impression?

He was both shockingly handsome and cartoonish.

How are you most similar?

We both love travel and design, and we have a major emphasis on communication in our home.

Biggest difference?

I don’t leave wet towels on the floor. And there’s that very slight 13-year age difference.

Favorite room in your own home?

I don’t have one.

Which one of you is first to challenge the other’s design choices?

Jeremiah!

He Said: Jeremiah Brent

How did you two meet?

Through Rachel Zoe. We were friends for years [after that] until one night at a party we reconnected and went on our first date. The date still hasn’t ended.

What was your first impression?

I remember thinking how familiar he felt to me and how I didn’t want to leave him.

How are you most similar?

We both believe in leaving the world more beautiful than it was when we got here.

Biggest difference?

Nate is very pragmatic, logical and organized—a triple Virgo. I am much more emotional and sensitive.

Favorite room in your own home?

Our kitchen. There’s something about the sound of our daughter’s feet on the wood floors, the smell of pancakes, our son sleeping in his bassinet and Nate unwrapping the newspaper that snaps me into consciousness.

Which one of you is first to challenge the other’s design choices?

We are very equal-opportunity.

