'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Return to TV With a New HGTV Special

Chip and Joanna Gaines will star in a new HGTV special, Chip and Joanna’s Family Garden Project.

Fresh off the news that the Fixer Upper stars are expecting their fifth child, Chip and Joanna Gaines announce their new HGTV special, Chip and Joanna’s Family Garden Project, will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

The special follows the Texas couple through design and construction of a large garden at their home, called Magnolia Farms. The garden will grow fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers as well as contain a chicken coop, a chicken run and a cottage-style garden shed.

And keeping in tune with the couple’s design aesthetic, the new structures will have plenty of charm and character to match their renovated 100-year-old farmhouse.

Take a peek:

Chip and Joanna’s renovation and design show, Fixer Upper, has been a ratings hit since it premiered on HGTV in 2013. But in September of 2017, the couple shocked fans by announcing they’re ending the popular series after its fifth and current season to focus on their family and business ventures.

Chip and Joanna’s Family Garden Project, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 9/8c, HGTV