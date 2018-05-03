Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Watkins Join 'The Crown' Season 3

The Crown's third season is finally taking shape.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that Jason Watkins will play British Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play Princess Margaret, succeeding Vanessa Kirby who embodied the British Royal in the first two seasons.

“I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with [showrunner] Peter Morgan," Watkins said in a statement.

Bonham Carter added, "I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

The two women have already bonded over the role. Kirby posted a photo with Bonham Carter on her Instagram months ago, which sparked the initial casting rumors.

Honoured @thecrownnetflix A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:44am PST

Rounding out the cast of the drama series is Olivia Colman (The Night Manager), who will portray Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Claire Foy, and Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Terror), who is taking over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.

The Crown, Season 3, 2019, Netflix