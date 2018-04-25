Check out a Deleted Toni-Cheryl Moment From the 'Riverdale' Musical Episode (VIDEO)
Katie Yu/The CW
Riverdale’s musical episode, in which the cast performed "Carrie: The Musical," was an unforgettable TV experience.
In a special duet, which was cut for time, love interests Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) sing a reprise of "You Shine." Cheryl is upset about her mother's reaction to her playing Carrie, so Toni comforts her with a song, just like your average high-school experience.
Watch the clip below:
