'Riverdale' Musical Episode: The Cast Spills on 'Carrie,' Dancing & More

Something to sing about: Riverdale tackles its first official songfest tonight as the high schoolers stage a production of Carrie: The Musical, based on Stephen King’s classic teen horror tale. Behold, a sneak peek behind the curtain.

Keeping It Real

Some hoofers were brought in to pull off the choreography, but don’t expect Broadway-caliber performances: The musical numbers will be plausibly amateurish. "Betty’s not supposed to be a professional dancer," says Lili Reinhart of her alter ego, who’ll share a duet with Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Those Carrie Parallels Are No Accident

The chilling story about an adolescent seeking revenge on those who wronged her is right at home in Riverdale. Playing the lead? That’d be fiery queen bee Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), natch.

Off-Stage Drama Abounds

The musical will be in jeopardy after director Kevin (Casey Cott) receives an ominous threat. Still, the show must go on—and opening night promises to be a scream. Says Cott, "It’s a pretty insane evening as things carry out…no pun intended."

