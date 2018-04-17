Take a Sneak Peek at the 'Carrie: The Musical' Episode of 'Riverdale' (VIDEO)

High School Musical ain't got nothin' on the kids of Riverdale.

Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and the rest of talented gang are preparing for their big musical moment onstage in the school's production of "Carrie: The Musical," which means the whole episode will be dedicated to singing, choreography, and jazz hands.

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is set to play Carrie White in the musical inspired by Stephen King's classic horror novel and its 1976 film adaptation, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has been selected as the show’s documentarian.

But somehow, in keeping with true Riverdale tradition, we don't think the theater production is going to go down smoothly, especially with tensions escalating between Betty and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

And because the anticipation is just killing us, check out these two sneak peek music videos below.

"A Night We’ll Never Forget" performed by the cast:

"In" performed by Archie, Betty Veronica, Cheryl, Kevin, Ethel, and more:

And if you want these songs on repeat, the soundtrack to the special Riverdale episode will be available to stream and purchase after the episode airs.

Riverdale, "Carrie: The Musical" episode, Wednesday, April 18, 8/7c, The CW