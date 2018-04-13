'Timeless' Sneak Peek: Are Lucy & Wyatt Truly Over Before They Began? (VIDEO)

Three's a crowd on this Sunday's episode of NBC's Timeless.

However, it's Lucy (Abigail Spencer) who is the odd one out, which is heartbreaking since just as she and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) had come together in the "Hollywoodland" episode. But then, Wyatt found out shortly thereafter that his deceased wife, Jessica (Tonya Glanz), wasn't dead after all. Doh!

This week, outside of the personal drama going on with Lucy and Wyatt, the gang meets a 17-year old John F. Kennedy (Grant Jordan) and, due to a mission gone wrong, end up bringing him to the present. Of course, those dastardly Rittenhouse members are going to do their best to take care of the past (or is it future?) president before our heroes can send him back to where he belongs in the timeline.

But back to Lucy, Wyatt, and Jessica. Check out this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode. Besides some serious sexual tension, you'll also get a hint of sadness when it's clear that Lucy and Wyatt may be over before they really had a chance to begin. Is there still hope for them?

Timeless, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC.