Katherine Heigl Posts First Pic as New 'Suits' Character

Katherine Heigl is more than ready to introduce her new character to fans for the upcoming Season 8 of the USA legal drama Suits, which recently began production.

The former Grey's Anatomy star is playing new Pearson Specter Litt firm partner Samantha Wheeler and is joining current castmates Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and new series regular Dulé Hill.

Heigl is in Toronto filming, and she gave us a little sneak peek of Samantha in a new photo she posted on social media:

"Day 2 on the set of Suits getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene," Heigl wrote. "My character is no shrinking violet! She’ll kick your [ass] in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption!"

Her role has mainly been kept under wraps since it was announced in January. The network has only revealed she'll "become the firm’s greatest ally… or most powerful enemy," which leaves a lot open for interpretation.

#suitsfans guess where I am!!!! Geeking out in #LouisLitts office on the set of Suits in Toronto!! I’m pretty damn excited to be here!! @RickHoffman_ I might steal a small souvenir...like this picture...don’t be mad! 😏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FLxgZkVvnV — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) March 30, 2018

Heigl is coming onboard Suits following the departure of the show's stars and longtime on-screen couple, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. The series has also announced that Amanda Shull is joining as a full-time cast member. She plays Katrina Bennett, Louis' former associate.

No premiere date for Suits Season 8 has been announced yet.