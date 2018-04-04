'Fixer Upper': HGTV Stars Say Goodbye to the Fan Favorite Show

In Tuesday night's (April 3) episode of Fixer Upper, fans said goodbye to Chip and Joanna Gaines as the fifth and final season of the HGTV hit came to an end.

The bittersweet series finale saw Chip and Joanna doing what they do best: fixing up a fixer upper. But it wasn't just the episode itself that caused a wave of emotion—the network's stars and viewers alike were reacting on social media.

'Fixer Upper' Series Finale: Saying Goodbye Chip & Joanna Gaines

The HGTV show began five years ago in 2013.

Fixer Upper began airing in 2013 and, after a strong 5 year run, everyone's favorite Waco-based couple announced their impending departure in September 2017. A few months later, the two revealed they're expecting their fifth child.

While news of their exit was hard to swallow, no love was lost for the Texan family as they branched out beyond TV into a restaurant, store, books, and more. And as the final episode aired last night, the stars couldn't help but join in on the nostalgia.

From Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott to Chip and Joanna themselves, see what the stars had to say about the series' big farewell.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Sex of Fifth Baby

The contractor made the announcement on social media.

Chip and Joanna Are on Their Way Out & These Dynamic Design Duos Are In

Move over, 'Fixer Upper'—there are some new duos in town.

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Return to TV With a New HGTV Special

Fresh off their pregnancy announcement, the twosome has a new special.

