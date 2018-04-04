First Look at Sabrina Spellman & Harvey Kinkle in the New Netflix Series (PHOTO)

UPATED (4/4/18):

We now have a first look at Netflix's highly-anticipated The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

Series creator and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) shared an image of actors Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) and Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) on-set, walking hand in hand.

"Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of # Sabrina.” ADORBS, right?" Sacasa wrote alongside the image.

This is the first photo to surface from the Riverdale spinoff. So what do you think of their look? And how does it compare to the WB version with Melissa Joan Hart? Sound off in the comments below.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/14/18):

The CW has cast another member of the upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch spinoff series: Ross Lynch will star as male lead Harvey Kinkle.

The Netflix series is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka has already been cast in the series lead role as Sabrina.

"Harvey Kinkle (Lynch) is Sabrina’s (Shipka) boyfriend. The prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart," according to a press release.

So far, the one-hour drama has an order of 20 episodes and will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, directed by Lee Toland Krieger, and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions), Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics) along with Aguirre-Sacasa and Toland Krieger.

Also on the cast are Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda Spellman), Lucy Davis (Aunt Hilda Spellman), Chance Perdomo (cousin Ambrose Spellman), and Michelle Gomez (teacher Mary Wardel).