UPDATE (2/21/18):

Sabrina has found her Aunt Zelda. Miranda Otto has been cast as the strict and protective aunt who contrasts Hilda’s fun-loving nature. The role, originally played by Beth Broderick in the WB series, is a welcome addition to the growing cast.

Zelda Spellman is a devout member of the Church of Night and loves to serve the Dark Lord—sounds spooky, right? Either way, Otto’s casting is a positive sign that production will start sooner rather than later. The actress’ previous credits include the recent 24 spin-off and a small role in Homeland.

UPDATE (2/16/18):

It looks like some more fresh faces are coming to Greendale! Netflix’s forthcoming untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series—which will serve as a spinoff to The CW’s Riverdale—has revealed three cast additions.

Newcomer Chance Perdomo, Doctor Who actress Michelle Gomez, and Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) are joining lead Kiernan Shipka and the previously-announced Jaz Sinclair on the show about Sabrina Spellman’s origins.

In his first American role, Perdomo will be appearing as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s cousin. The warlock from England will live with Sabrina and her aunts at their funeral home as he is under house-arrest by the Witches Council. One of Sabrina’s closest confidants, Ambrose is a quick witted, pan-sexual mischief maker.

Michelle Gomez will be filling the role of Mary Wardell, Sabrina’s favorite teacher at Baxter High. Things will go awry when Ms. Wardell is possessed by Madam Satan, and she attempts to lure Sabrina to the Path of Night.

Lucy Davis is among the first casted as one of Sabrina’s aunts, she’ll play the loving Aunt Hilda. In the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Caroline Rhea played Aunt Hilda. Compared to Zelda (Sabrina’s other aunt), Hilda is more nurturing and motherly, but don’t let that fool you into thinking she isn’t capable of wicked things.

Stay tuned for what is likely to be more casting news in the near future. Thus far it appears that the Greendale of a new generation is taking shape.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/5/2018):

Until now, the only casting news that had been made about the upcoming Riverdale spinoff based on the Archie Comics’ character of Sabrina the Teenage Witch was the announcement that Kiernan Shipka will take on the classic role of Sabrina Spellman.

Luckily for anxious fans, there has been an exciting addition, as Jaz Sinclair was just cast as Sabrina’s best friend. Sinclair will play Rosalind Walker, the daughter of Greendale’s minister who has a mind of her own. Rosalind is Sabrina’s closest friend at Baxter High, where they attend school as sophomores.

This isn’t Sinclair’s first TV role; you may recognize her from The Vampire Diaries, where she played Beatrice Bennet, or from the Netflix show Easy. She also appeared in the adaptation of John Green’s Paper Towns in 2015. The role of Rosalind Walker makes Sinclair a series regular in the highly anticipated spinoff.

The news of Sinclair’s casting is hopefully the beginning of a soon-to be-domino effect, as fans are anxious to see who else will be populating the new, gloomier Greendale that looks to be featured in this series.

In a darker retelling of the character’s life, based on the graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the as-yet-untitled drama will be a coming-of-age-story surrounded by horror. The show, which is expected to drop later this year on Netflix, has already been picked up for a second season.