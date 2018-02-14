In September 2017, right after her sixth consecutive Emmy win, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Understandably, she took time off for treatment but maintained that she would return to Veep when she was ready.

Lucky for fans, it would appear that time is nearing, as she released her first photo post-op!

In January, Louis-Dreyfus’ sons shared a video commemorating their mother’s last chemo session, but all further details about her treatment were kept private.

Then, on Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus shared the aforementioned post-op pic on Twitter, indicating that she is one step closer to filling Selina Meyer’s shoes again. Check out the former Seinfeld actress in the photo below.

Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, “Fuck you!” Here’s my first post op photo. pic.twitter.com/5LPlbzpiI3 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) February 14, 2018

As for the exact date of her return, that’s still up in the air. Co-star Matt Walsh said that Louis-Dreyfus would likely return by August, while Anna Chlumsky revealed to TV Insider, it could be “the end of summer,” by the time she returns.

Either way, this news is both thrilling for fans of the HBO comedy and, really, anyone who loves Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Check out the ecstatic reactions to the actress’s post below.

Can’t wait for another round of Veep == a crazy, irresponsible president who is totally fictional. So glad the brilliant Julia Louis-Dreyfus is recovering well. She’s a treasure https://t.co/6iHOm5w2pP — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) February 14, 2018

I’m very happy and it’s because of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. — Nathi (@nathiconti) February 14, 2018