Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Ready to Rock’ After Surgery & ‘Veep’ Fans Are Celebrating

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Red Carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In September 2017, right after her sixth consecutive Emmy win, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Understandably, she took time off for treatment but maintained that she would return to Veep when she was ready.

Lucky for fans, it would appear that time is nearing, as she released her first photo post-op!

In January, Louis-Dreyfus’ sons shared a video commemorating their mother’s last chemo session, but all further details about her treatment were kept private.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Return to 'Veep' Is in Sight—and so Is Season 7See Also

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Return to 'Veep' Is in Sight—and so Is Season 7

The actress has been battling cancer since last year.

Then, on Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus shared the aforementioned post-op pic on Twitter, indicating that she is one step closer to filling Selina Meyer’s shoes again. Check out the former Seinfeld actress in the photo below.

As for the exact date of her return, that’s still up in the air. Co-star Matt Walsh said that Louis-Dreyfus would likely return by August, while Anna Chlumsky revealed to TV Insider, it could be “the end of summer,” by the time she returns.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer DiagnosisSee Also

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Louis-Dreyfus recently won sixth Emmy for her work on the HBO comedy 'Veep.'

Either way, this news is both thrilling for fans of the HBO comedy and, really, anyone who loves Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Check out the ecstatic reactions to the actress’s post below.

Veep - HBO

Veep where to stream

Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus