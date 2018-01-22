Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Return to 'Veep' Is in Sight—and so Is Season 7

HBO's Veep snagged a major victory at the SAG Awards 2018, with the hit comedy's cast taking home top honors for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In addition, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was recognized for her work as the tough-talking former VP Selina Meyer. The actress was awarded the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Unfortunately, Louis-Dreyfus wasn't able to accept her award or join her cast on stage—she wasn't in attendance at the ceremony. Just days after her big Emmy win last September, she revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and she's since been undergoing chemotherapy.

As the former Seinfeld actress recuperates, her on-screen family is making sure she's in the loop about all things Veep. The actress didn't let her big moment go unnoticed, acknowledging the big wins.

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

Co-star Matt Walsh shared that the 57-year-old has already done a few table reads for the upcoming seventh and final season. He explained, "We've known for about a month. We've seen [Julia], she's done some table reads, she's doing well, she's finished her last chemo, she's in recuperation. Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She's very well loved; she's a tremendous person."

To allow for her recovery, Veep's filming schedule has been pushed back. Louis-Dreyfus is expected back on set by August. Because of that, Walsh says that the comedy will likely return in 2019.

Louis-Dreyfus has been actively updating her fans during her treatment, recently uploading a video of her sons lip syncing to Michael Jackson to celebrate her finishing chemo. Get well soon, Julia—we can't wait to have you (and Veep) back!