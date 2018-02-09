WATCH: ‘The Chi’ Cast on Bringing to Life the Characters of Showtime’s Acclaimed Drama

After a week off for the Super Bowl, it’s time to get back to the south side of Chicago for more drama on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series, The Chi.

The series, which premiered last month to critical raves and a quick second season renewal, stars Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Tiffany Boone, Armando Riesco and Yolanda Ross, and focuses on a community that is rocked by the death of a young boy.

Members of The Chi‘s cast stopped by the TV Guide Magazine video suite at last month’s Television Critics Association press tour to talk about the challenges of the show and what their characters go through.

The Chi, Sundays, 10/9c, Showtime.