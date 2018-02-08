WATCH: The ‘Scandal’ & ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Crossover Trailers

Samantha Lear
Comments
scandal-htgawm-crossover
ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Bob D’Amico

We’ve been anxiously awaiting details on that big Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover episode, and now we finally have them!

Gladiators have three more weeks until they see their fearless Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) cross paths with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis)—thanks a lot Olympics! But at least ABC was kind enough to tide us over with two trailers and some plot details on the two-hour March 1 special event.

The first hour, “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself,” will kick off on Olivia’s D.C. home turf when she gets a surprise visit from none other than Annalise. The famed criminal defense attorney is actually there to seek the fixer’s help in fast-tracking a class action lawsuit to the Supreme Court—her own! But given Ms. Pope’s recent White House fallout, will she even be able to help?

You’ll have to keep watching into the second hour, “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” when Olivia continues to use her political connections, fighting to get Annalise’s case heard in federal court. Black girl magic is right!

That’s not all you’ll see in the second episode, which also features Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) discovering new information about Simon Drake (Behzad Dabu) that might finally reveal what really happened on the night he was shot. Eek!

Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments.

Scandal-How to Get Away with Murder crossover event, Thursday, March 1, 9/8c, ABC

