'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Takes Us Into the Renewed Showtime Drama (VIDEO)

One of the TV bright spots of 2018 thus far has been the addition of Showtime's excellent drama series, The Chi.

The network clearly feels the same way about the show, which explores life on the rough south side of Chicago: On Tuesday, they renewed the Lena Waithe-created series for a second season.

Also serving as an executive producer in Season 1 was Common, who appeared in a small role. In the second season, Ayanna Floyd Davis (Empire, Hannibal) will take over as executive producer and showrunner.

To find out more about how Waithe put the show together, what was important with her in the story, and how she found balance in the characters between sinners and saints, we talked to Waithe at the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The Chi, Sundays, 10/9c, Showtime.