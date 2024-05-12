As ‘The Chi’ Returns, Where Are Its Alums?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Tiffany Boone, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Sonja Sohn
The Chi

After a months-long hiatus, The Chi is back with the back half of the Paramount+ With Showtime drama’s sixth season.

A press release for this season teases that (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) relationship is being tested, while Douda (Curtiss Cook) contends with shifting loyalties and Victor (Luke James) is haunted by his past. Meanwhile, Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) struggles with the loss of his father, and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) deals with a major career move. “But danger lies in wait… no one is safe, and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes,” the release adds.

No one is safe, indeed. The show has cast off many characters so far, and some of those characters met violent ends. In the photo gallery below, see how and why former stars and recurring actors alums left The Chi and what they’ve been up to since.

Jason Mitchell
Jason Mitchell (Brandon Johnson)

Mitchell was fired from The Chi in 2019 for misconduct allegations (which he has denied), and his character died offscreen in a murder later attributed to Douda. The actor has since appeared in the theatrical feature For the Love of Money and the BET+ movie Call Her King. In July 2023, he signed on to star in the thriller film Black Heat.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Ronnie Davis)

Mwine’s Ronnie was gunned down in Season 3 out of retribution for the death of Coogie (Jahking Guillory). Since then, Mwine has recurred as journalist Silas Jordan in the Prime Video miniseries Dead Ringers and as Detective Raymond Griggs in the Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer.

Alex R. Hibbert
Alex R. Hibbert (Kevin Williams)

Hibbert left The Chi in Season 6’s first half as Kevin left Chicago for Los Angeles. But the actor didn’t stay off television for long: In November 2023, fans caught him in the Paramount+ movie Good Burger 2, in which he played Ed 2, son of Kel Mitchell’s Ed.

Tiffany Boone
Tiffany Boone (Jerrika Little)

Both Boone and Jerrika disappeared from The Chi following Season 2, after the actor lodged misconduct allegations against Mitchell. Boone then played a younger version of Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere and starred as Delilah in Nine Perfect Strangers and as Roxy Jones in Hunters. She voices Serabi in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Armando Riesco
Armando Riesco (Det. Armando Cruz)

Cruz also left the picture in Season 2, and Riesco has since guest-starred in several TV shows, with gigs on The Code, Bull, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Equalizer, FBI: International, National Treasure: Edge of History, Alma’s Way, and And Just Like That…

Barton Fitzpatrick
Barton Fitzpatrick (Reg Taylor)

Reg died in a drive-by shooting at the end of Season 2, after which Fitzpatrick recurred as Braxton in Power Book IV: Force. Fitzpatrick has continued working with colleagues from The Chi, though — he costarred with Mitchell in the 2023 film Everything Is Both, Michael Epps in the 2023 film Primary Position, and Corey Hendrix in the upcoming film Let Us Make Eve.

Steven Williams
Steven Williams (Quentin Dickinson)

Williams’ time on The Chi came to an end when Douda fatally shot Quentin during Season 5. The actor has been busy recently, recurring on the TV series Snowfall, Waco: The Aftermath, All Rise, The Black Hamptons, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Corey Hendrix
Corey Hendrix (Curtis)

Hendrix moved onto another Windy City-set series after Curtis’ Season 3 departure from The Chi: He now plays cook Gary “Sweeps” Woods on the FXHulu series The Bear. And between those two acting jobs, Hendrix played henchman Omie Sparkman in the fourth season of the FX series Fargo.

Sonja Sohn
Sonja Sohn (Laverne Johnson)

Sohn played Brandon’s mom in Season 1 and reprised the character in Season 4 as the character shot Douda to avenge her son’s death. In the intervening time, Sohn recurred as Dr. Gabrielle Burnham on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, and now she stars as GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner on the ABC crime drama Will Trent.

