As ‘The Chi’ Returns, Where Are Its Alums?

After a months-long hiatus, The Chi is back with the back half of the Paramount+ With Showtime drama’s sixth season.

A press release for this season teases that (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) relationship is being tested, while Douda (Curtiss Cook) contends with shifting loyalties and Victor (Luke James) is haunted by his past. Meanwhile, Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) struggles with the loss of his father, and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) deals with a major career move. “But danger lies in wait… no one is safe, and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes,” the release adds.

No one is safe, indeed. The show has cast off many characters so far, and some of those characters met violent ends. In the photo gallery below, see how and why former stars and recurring actors alums left The Chi and what they’ve been up to since.