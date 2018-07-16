Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series 'The Politician' Adds Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, & More to Cast

UPDATE 7/16/2018:

Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, and Rahne Jones have all been cast as series regulars in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix comedy series, The Politician.

Tony-winner Ben Platt has already signed on for the series with rumors that Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow will also be involved.

ORIGINAL:

It appears that everyone's favorite "story" teller is heading to streaming giant Netflix.

Deadline revealed Monday that Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee, American Crime Story) will be teaming up with Tony-winner Ben Platt for the hour-long comedy series, The Politician.

In what is being called the biggest pilot deal so far this year, Murphy's new series has already snagged a two-season order. The project is the brain child of Murphy and longtime colleagues Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Currently, Platt is the only definite casting, though deals for Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow to co-star are close to closing.

Paltrow would be an unsurprising addition, as she and Falchuk were recently engaged. However, Streisand would be a big deal, as this would be the icon's first ever recurring TV gig. Details on the plot are minimal at this time, but Platt's character is said to be a rich Santa Barbra resident with political aspirations.

The pilot will be directed by Murphy, as is tradition for most of his shows. If the deals with Streisand and Paltrow close, the two would likely serve as executive producers, with Streisand taking on directorial duties for a few installments. Platt will also have a few musical numbers throughout the series, according to the report. Is this giving anyone else serious Glee vibes?

Here's hoping all goes smoothly in the negotiation process, because a Streisand-Platt musical number is something everyone needs in their lives.