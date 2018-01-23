What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2018

February may be the shortest month of the year, but don't let that discourage your hopes for a fantastic Netflix lineup! In fact, that's exactly what they have.

Kicking things off on February 1, the beloved Ocean's series will be available, as well as Season 4 of Z Nation. The very next day, catch Snoop Dog in his new Netflix Original series Coach Snoop, which follows the rapper documentary-style as he coaches a football team.

On February 7, the highly-anticipated revival of the popular make-over series Queer Eye (formerly Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) premieres with a whole new cast of characters. Soon after, on February 9, we get the second installment of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with George Clooney.

For the kids, Netflix Original's DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge—based on How to Train Your Dragon—returns for Season 6 on February 16. That same day, catch the first season of Everything Sucks! about a '90s-set high school and the clashing cliques within it.

All of these titles and many more will be at Netflix subscriber's disposal this February, check out the full list below:

Available This Month:

February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

February 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

February 7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

February 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 21

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

February 23

Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

February 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving This Month:

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone's Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

A Ballerina's Tale

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

A Little Bit of Heaven

Honeymoon

Family Guy: Season 1-8

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Freakonomics

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Jane Got a Gun

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1