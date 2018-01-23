What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2018
February may be the shortest month of the year, but don't let that discourage your hopes for a fantastic Netflix lineup! In fact, that's exactly what they have.
Kicking things off on February 1, the beloved Ocean's series will be available, as well as Season 4 of Z Nation. The very next day, catch Snoop Dog in his new Netflix Original series Coach Snoop, which follows the rapper documentary-style as he coaches a football team.
On February 7, the highly-anticipated revival of the popular make-over series Queer Eye (formerly Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) premieres with a whole new cast of characters. Soon after, on February 9, we get the second installment of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with George Clooney.
For the kids, Netflix Original's DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge—based on How to Train Your Dragon—returns for Season 6 on February 16. That same day, catch the first season of Everything Sucks! about a '90s-set high school and the clashing cliques within it.
All of these titles and many more will be at Netflix subscriber's disposal this February, check out the full list below:
Available This Month:
February 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
February 2
Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
February 7
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
February 9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 17
Blood Money
February 18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 21
Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
February 22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
February 23
Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 24
Jeepers Creepers 3
February 26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
February 27
Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone's Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
A Ballerina's Tale
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
A Little Bit of Heaven
Honeymoon
Family Guy: Season 1-8
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Freakonomics
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Jane Got a Gun
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1