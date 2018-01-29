WATCH: Chris Pratt, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars in This Year's Super Bowl Ads

If you're not a Patriots or Eagles fan—or you just don't care about football—you still have a good reason to tune in for February 4's Super Bowl LII: the star power!

Sunday's big event will feature major musical moments from Pink (National Anthem), Leslie Odom Jr. ("America the Beautiful"), and Justin Timberlake plus surprise guests (Halftime Show). But those aren't the only times you'll catch a glimpse at familiar faces.

The Super Bowl ads this year have gone seriously A-list, with a number of celebs making cameos in commercials for Michelob Ultra, Skittles, Groupon, and more. Scroll down below to see all of the star-studded clips:

Chris Pratt (Michelob Ultra)

Tiffany Haddish (Groupon)

David Schwimmer (Skittles)

Keanu Reeves (Squarespace)

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage (Mountain Dew vs. Doritos)

Chadwick Boseman (Lexus)

Martha Stewart (Jack In the Box)

Matt Damon (Stella Artois)

Terry Bradshaw (Tide)

Danny DeVito (M&Ms)

Bill Hader (Pringles)

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Alfonso Ribeiro (Tostitos)

Super Bowl LII, Live Sunday, Feb. 4, 6:30/5:30, NBC