Super Bowl LII: 5 Artists Who Should Join Justin Timberlake at Halftime

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on defending champions, the New England Patriots, at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, and the entertainment lineup is just as stellar as the two teams competing.

First, singing the national anthem, is P!nk. It marks the first time the Grammy Award winner is performing at the biggest sports event of the year.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Additionally, Broadway star and Tony-Award winner, Leslie Odom Jr., is singing "America the Beautiful."

And the performer taking center field at halftime is the one and only Justin Timberlake. Infamously known for a botched performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 when the singer accidentally ripped Janet Jackson's costume and exposed her breast on live, national TV, he's ready to redeem himself.

The Grammy-winner has a new album, Man of the Woods, out Feb. 2, and he will be performing new songs while also bringing sexy back, of course. It's not confirmed whether or not JT will share the stage with any other performers. Last year, Lady Gaga rocked the stadium solo, while the year before, Coldplay brought out Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

The country is hoping for an *NSYNC reunion with Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass, but recently Fatone told TMZ, "If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now, so obviously there’s your proof: nothing." But can he be trusted? Guess fans will just have to wait and see.

TV Insider compiled our own list of artists we'd love for Timberlake to collab with during the halftime show. Check them out below:

1. Janet Jackson

JT kind of owes her one, right? We'd love to see Jackson take back her power. Plus, she just returned to touring after taking time off to have her first child.

2. *NSYNC Reunion

Still hoping for this one, because '90s boy bands are always a crowd favorite.

3. Jennifer Lopez

She's arguably the busiest woman in Hollywood and a great performer. And their chemistry onstage would be electric.

4. Ed Sheeran

The Brit is coming off an amazing 2017 and is about to embark on his sold-out stadium tour. Why not start in the biggest arena of all? Plus, we'd love to see a guitar solo.

5. Jay-Z

The two have worked together in the past. Plus, Jay had a huge, controversial album come out this year and is expected to win big at the 2018 Grammys.

Super Bowl LII, Live Sunday, Feb. 4, 6:30/5:30, NBC

