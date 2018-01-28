‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl Episode: The Pearsons Cope With Jack’s Death (PHOTOS)

THIS IS US — Pictured: (l-r) Eris Baker as Tess, Sterling K. Brown as Randall

THIS IS US — Pictured: Justin Hartley as Kevin

THIS IS US — Pictured: Chrissy Metz as Kate

THIS IS US — Pictured: (l-r) Eris Baker as Tess, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth

THIS IS US — Pictured: Justin Hartley as Kevin

THIS IS US — Pictured: (l-r) Faithe Herman as Annie, Sterling K. Brown as Randall

THIS IS US — Pictured: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby

Ever since January 23’s This Is Us finally revealed patriarch Jack Pearson’s cause of death, fans have been waiting with baited breath for the show to return and provide more answers.

We’ve been promised that the post-Super Bowl 2018 episode will deal with the two-season-long mystery that began when Kate (Chrissy Metz) first said she watches football with her father’s ashes.

Last week, we watched as the Pearson house caught on fire from a faulty crock-pot. And in previews, we see Jack, Kate, Randall, and Rebecca struggling to get out—all while Kevin is sleeping at his girlfriend’s house. Now, have another hint at what’s to come in this fateful episode via new episode photos. Click through the gallery above!

This Is Us, Sunday, February 4, directly following the Super Bowl, NBC

'This Is Us': What Sparked Jack's Death Is Finally Revealed (RECAP)

Now we have answers and they're as heartbreaking as we feared.

 

