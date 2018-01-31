First Look: Archie Panjabi Returns to 'Blindspot' in March

Last season on Blindspot, NSA agent Nas Kamal (Archie Panjabi) took the heat for the failings of her NSA-FBI task force in the Project Sandstorm investigation, so agent Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) definitely owe her one. Now she’s back to collect (March 2).

A dangerous piece of tech has been stolen from the NSA, and Nas needs their team to go undercover at a massive dark web hacker party to investigate.

“This is one of the most fun episodes of the season,” creator Martin Gero teases.

Panjabi is also thrilled. “Always a pleasure to be reunited with the Blindspot family,” she says. “I had a lot of fun!”

Blindspot, Friday, Feb. 2, 8/7c, NBC