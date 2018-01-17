'Queer Eye': Meet the New Fab Five From Netflix's Hot Reboot (VIDEO)

It's time to get a little help from a gay...or two...or, in the case of Netflix's Queer Eye, five!

The reboot of the classic Bravo reality series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, may have a shorter title, but when the show drops on February 7 on Netflix, you'll see that the heart of the series is very much the same.

To refresh your memory, five fabulous gay men with their own areas of expertise go around helping men acquire a better fashion sense—and pass along some basic tips on things like grooming, decorating your pad, romancing the love of your life, using a dating app and, Yasss Queen, putting a little extra strut in your step.

The new cast has something for everyone in terms of their skills and, having previewed episodes of the reboot, the show has maintained all of the elements you loved about the original series...maybe even improved on them. There are laughs, challenges for the subject and the Queer Eye guys, and don't be surprised if you're grabbing for some tissues while watching! And, yes, there are messages that love is love, that you should be true to yourself and also keep an open mind in all areas of life.

One change you will see is that, instead of scouring the streets of New York City or larger metropolitan cities, the new episodes take place in the South—namely Atlanta, Georgia and its outlying communities. With that twist, expect the show to touch on all the important issues that the LGBTQ community faces every day and, who knows, maybe our fab five can change some hearts and minds while doing what they do best!

Here is the key art for the show:

So who are the new fab five? (l-r in the key art above): Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine) and Tan France (Fashion) are the team and, trust us, they all have heart, soul and sass.

Check out the trailer for the all-new Queer Eye for more:

Queer Eye, Series Premiere, Wednesday, Feb. 7, Netflix