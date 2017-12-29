2018: Year of More Hot TV Series Revivals

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr in the original Roseanne . The comedy will be revived on ABC starting in March.

As we enter a new year, if you thought TV networks made a resolution to not produce any more reboots and revivals of past hits, think again!

The upcoming spring series Trading Spaces (TLC) and Lost in Space (Netflix) are just a few of the vintage hits getting updates in 2018. Here are some other hot revivals to look forward to in the new year:

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Schlubby straight men of America, your help has arrived! It’s been a decade since the last installment, but a new batch of specialists are onboard for the revamp: food and wine pro Antoni Porowski, interior design expert Bobby Berk, culture maven Karamo Brown, grooming authority Jonathan Van Ness and fashion guru Tan France. (Premieres February, Netflix)

American Idol This is American Idol. Sorta. Less than two years after ending its 15-season run, the music competition is back with a new network and new judges: Katy Perry (pictured above), Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Staying the same: Ryan Seacrest still hosts. (Premieres Sunday, March 11, 8/7c, ABC)

Roseanne The popular blue-collar comedy scraps the 1997 finale, where dad Dan passed away, and brings back the entire brash Conner clan. (Premieres Tuesday, March 27, 8/7c, ABC)

Bridezillas We do! The memorable showcase of brides losing their minds in the lead-up to their big day returns to WEtv later this year.